Secret (SCRT) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Secret has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $37.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $6.72 or 0.00015261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00267847 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005457 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

