SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

