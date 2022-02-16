SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LEDS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 29,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

