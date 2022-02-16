Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SMTC opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

