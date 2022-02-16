Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of Semtech worth $89,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth $27,197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 786.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

