Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,551 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $10,841.75.

On Friday, February 11th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 12,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 74,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

