Sentinel Tops One Day Volume of $1.58 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $50.15 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,665,103,499 coins and its circulating supply is 6,800,081,842 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

