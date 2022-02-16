SeqLL Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SQL) Lock-Up Period To End on February 23rd

SeqLL’s (NASDAQ:SQL) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 23rd. SeqLL had issued 3,060,000 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,005,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeqLL in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SeqLL stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.46 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

