Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.80

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101.34 ($1.37), with a volume of 132810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.38).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel purchased 19,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £20,720.88 ($28,039.08).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

