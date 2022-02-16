Serum (SRM) Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Serum has a market capitalization of $329.16 million and approximately $63.94 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00005585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.