Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Shake Shack worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.20, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

