Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 92.08 ($1.25). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.14) target price on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £21.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04.

In other Shearwater Group news, insider David Williams purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £175,750 ($237,821.38). Also, insider Phil Higgins purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £4,905 ($6,637.35).

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

