Sheila C. Cheston Sells 575 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOC traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.66. 1,085,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

