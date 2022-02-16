ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

