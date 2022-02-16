ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $248,419.71.

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $19,296,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

