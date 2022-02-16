Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,467.84.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $152.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $737.36. 347,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,366.94. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
