Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,467.84.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $152.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $737.36. 347,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,366.94. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

