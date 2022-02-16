Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $960.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,418.14.

Shares of SHOP traded down $142.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $746.85. 9,917,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,139.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,366.94. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1-year low of $720.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

