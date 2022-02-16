Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $960.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,418.14.
Shares of SHOP traded down $142.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $746.85. 9,917,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,139.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,366.94. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1-year low of $720.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
