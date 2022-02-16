Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 16.1% Following Insider Selling

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP)’s share price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$935.00 and last traded at C$950.05. Approximately 157,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 279,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,132.62.

Specifically, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 815 shares of company stock worth $1,635,257.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,068.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$115.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,449.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,727.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

