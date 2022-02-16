Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Declines By 23.0%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

9F stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. 9F has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

Get 9F alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9F by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 9F by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in 9F by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 283,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.