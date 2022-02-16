Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Declines By 24.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 5,434,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,883.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

