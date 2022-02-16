Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Grows By 48.1%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ARBFF stock remained flat at $$37.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. ARB has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.45.
ARB Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARB (ARBFF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.