Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Expands By 44.4%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Argan by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of AGX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $611.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.