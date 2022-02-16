Short Interest in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expands By 42.5%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aris Water Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 5,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

