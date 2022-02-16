Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Grows By 41.7%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $223.81 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

