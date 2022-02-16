Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Drops By 27.8%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. 41,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $1.3307 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

