Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Declines By 23.7%

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MCA opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 854,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 72,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.