Short Interest in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Drops By 27.3%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLOE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Clover Leaf Capital has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

