Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Decreases By 26.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,738,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 2,351,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.9 days.

CBAUF opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $80.18.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.