Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Decreases By 26.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,738,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 2,351,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.9 days.
CBAUF opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $80.18.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
