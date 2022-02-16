Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Increases By 42.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

CMT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.