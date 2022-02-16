Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 26.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

CRLBF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

