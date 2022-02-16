Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Expands By 51.5%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 184,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 688,628 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 360,922 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 314,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

