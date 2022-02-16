Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Drops By 27.7%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 23.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 150,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,357. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

