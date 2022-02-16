Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Grows By 42.9%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.
Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 1,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
