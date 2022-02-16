Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Grows By 45.7%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 395,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $536.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

