Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Drops By 25.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

