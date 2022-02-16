Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 28.3%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:EOCW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOCW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

