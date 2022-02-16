Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Declines By 23.0%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after acquiring an additional 135,778 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

