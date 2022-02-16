Short Interest in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Declines By 27.3%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSQB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSQB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. G Squared Ascend II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

