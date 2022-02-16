Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Grows By 46.9%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $120,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,285. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.