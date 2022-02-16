Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Rises By 41.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.97. 311,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,679. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

