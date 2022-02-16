Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expands By 43.0%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Histogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 69,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.