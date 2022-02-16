Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Decreases By 23.2%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 296,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

HBP stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

