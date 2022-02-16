Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Decreases By 23.2%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 296,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.
HBP stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59.
About Huttig Building Products
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
