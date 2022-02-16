Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Grows By 43.0%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAFNF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

IAFNF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 5,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

