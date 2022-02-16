Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Rises By 40.4%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
