Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Declines By 28.0%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

