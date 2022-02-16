Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Expands By 51.3%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,400 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 6,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,401.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

