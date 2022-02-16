Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Grows By 41.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 486.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 32,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

