Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Increases By 40.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of SCZ traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,517. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.