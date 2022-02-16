Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Increases By 40.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,517. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

