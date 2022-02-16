Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Declines By 23.6%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,461.7 days.

JCRRF stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

