Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Expands By 47.1%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kenon by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

KEN traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,950. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20. Kenon has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. This represents a yield of 12.2%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

